Food prices impacting local businesses and what this means for their customers

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — Slovacek's and Geriks in West told 25 News crew that food prices are still rising. The owners are finding ways to still keep costs low for their customers

In 2024, a dozen eggs sold at $4.10. Today, eggs sell for close to $7 at some grocery stores.

Chicken, beef, and avocadoes are on the rise.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"You can see the increase in just about every product that we use," the owner of Geriks, Brian Anderson, said.

The ingredients used to make some of Brian Anderson's beloved menu items have been on the rise for some time now. He said the price of eggs, chicken, and beef is up. As a result, he's had to re-evaluate the prices on the menu.

"There's concern, and that's why I had to go up a little bit on certain items, and I didn't go up on every item. That's why I did a cross-analysis and looked at what we needed to creep up a little bit on," Anderson said.

Ray Rabroker, Co-owner of Slovacek's agrees with Anderson.

"The food prices are impacting the business here because they're going up so fast. That's all the stuff we have with kolaches, deli, our BBQ, our eggs, and produce," Rabroker said.

Rabrokers said just like Anderson, they have to pick and choose which prices will increase and which will stay the same.

"The eggs are going up so high we couldn't believe it, but it was so high. We would like to have cheap eggs, cheap milk, and cheap bread. Right now, we're losing about two dollars a dozen, but that's what we decided to do," Rabroker said.

Both Rabroker and Anderson said it's all cutting their customers slack during these challenging times.

"They say, oh my gosh, that's it? And I say yeah," Anderson said. Passing that along to my customers, and they get a good feel when they check out, we still wanna keep that in mind as well."

