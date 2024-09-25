Food pantry in Hillsboro sees growth in food insecurity

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — “I know a lot of these families," said volunteer for Hillsboro Interfaith Ministries Carol Beyer.

Beyer knows them and she tries her best to provide for them. She’s seen food insecurity grow in her community.

“People may make specific requests for instance eggs and milk. We may or may not have those in stock but if we do we pass them out," said Beyer.

This year Hillsboro Interfaith is seeing more families in need.

Griff Harris, President of Hillsboro Interfaith Ministries tells Neighborhood Reporter Chantale Belafenti the pantry served 300 people a month in previous years. According to Feeding America, 49 million Americans turned to food assistance programs for extra help.

“It has grown so much that we are at times having trouble keeping up with the amount of food that we have to give out. Sometimes we have to limit and we don’t like doing that. To make it last, we have to do that," said Harris.

Beyer said some days, the food line extends beyond the parking lot. Regardless, they never turn anyone away.

“We also have a fair number of people every week that seem to be homeless that come in and we have to try and give them a basket to allow for their situation where they may not have refrigeration."

