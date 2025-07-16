Flood Control in Action: Stillhouse Hollow Lake's Rising Waters Close Parks

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Recent heavy rainfall has caused Stillhouse Hollow Lake to rise more than 10 feet above normal levels, flooding five of six parks and demonstrating the lake's primary flood control function.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water management team will determine when it's safe to release water from Stillhouse Hollow Lake

The lake, which was at 100% capacity for the past week, has seen water levels rise dramatically from 620 feet one month ago to more than 630 feet on Tuesday, submerging picnic tables and recreational areas.

Park officials are waiting for this assessment before reopening the flooded parks.

Chalk Ridge Falls remains the only park currently open near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Stillhouse Hollow Lake is experiencing significant flooding after recent heavy rainfall, with water levels rising more than 10 feet above normal and forcing the closure of five of the lake's six parks.

The lake, which was at 100% capacity for the past week, has seen water levels rise dramatically from 620 feet one month ago to more than 630 feet on Tuesday, submerging picnic tables and recreational areas.

"It's up about 10 feet higher than it normally is," said John Forney, who has lived overlooking Stillhouse Park for more than 20 years.

"Saturday night, Sunday morning when we woke up it was up this high, and that's because of all the water that was coming down Sunday and Monday," Forney said.

25News Dominique Leh visited the flooded area in Belton where just two years ago, visitors could walk all the way out to a nearby island without any trouble. Now, that same area is completely underwater.

"All the heavy rains and the water upstream that's been coming down the Lampasas River, it all flows into Stillhouse Lake and this is where it ends," said Army Corps of Engineers Ranger Alex Klepac.

Klepac explained that this flooding pattern is becoming familiar to the area.

"This time last year we were just coming out of flood stage, and then this year we're just coming into flood stage. And then of course two years ago we were hitting record lows here on the lake. So the rain has been welcome and the waters have been welcome to get us out of drought stage," Klepac said.

While the flooding has disrupted recreational activities and camping, the lake is actually functioning exactly as designed.

"Everybody thinks these lakes are for recreation, but it's not," Forney said.

"We're built for flood control, so that dam stops the water from continuing downstream and causing further damage downstream," Klepac said.

Klepac said they are waiting for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water management team to determine when it's safe to release the water. Until then, Chalk Ridge Falls remains the only park open near the lake.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Follow Dominique on social media!