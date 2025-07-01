First Texas Youth Classic brings the best golfers to Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The First Texas Youth Classic wraps up as hundreds of golfers around the Lone Star State gather to compete and to meet fellow golfers.

"This tournament is very unique in that we stay focused on the youth and give them the best experience you could possibly have," Texas Youth Classic event organizer Dave Urabe said.

"Our goal is to give them the best experience so they have an an idea of what it feels like when it gets very, you know, to the next level of competition," Urabe said.

"It was fun. It was a hard course but like everyone was really nice and helpful and I just thought it was a great experience overall," Bosqueville High School's Taylor LaRue.

Players range from ages 8 to 18, and seeing the best come to Waco shows the growth of the community.

"I think it's really great. It gives me the time to practice more with competing with individuals that are really, really good," Robinson High School's Hallie Hahn said.

"It means a lot. I feel like everyone's like pretty involved and they just try to get the community together, which is really good," LaRue said.

Not only do the golfers get to compete for trophies, but they also get to snack on four tons of candy.

The players showed excitement for eating four tons of Skittles, specifically, as the tournament looks to be bigger and better for next year.

