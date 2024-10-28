Find early voting locations with shorter lines in McLennan County

It is the second and final week of early voting, and the turnout is still high.

There are long lines at some places in McLennan County, but there are a couple of locations where you can go with hardly any wait.

Long lines like this have been the story at several McLennan County early voting locations.

“It’s been hectic, which has been awesome," elections administrator Jared Goldsmith said.

We’ve been excited and encouraged by the large turnout. Hopefully, we’ll see a lot of early voting turnout this week, too.”

At the Hewett City Hall and Library, folks have been waiting for nearly an hour.

There are long lines and long wait times at the First Assembly of God Church.

Election officials say some people have had to leave without voting because they didn’t have time to wait.

There are two location sites where the wait has been minimal.

The Waco Multi-Purpose Facility is on Elm Avenue, and the downtown location is in the basement of the McLennan County Records building.

“Our longest wait has been a 30-minute wait," Goldsmith said. All sites work hard to get people through, but some sites are more popular than others.”

Just remember to take your photo ID, and you can go to any of the five sites.

Don’t forget Elm Avenue and the downtown location are a little faster right now.

The polls are open 12 hours a day from 7 to 7 during the week.

Friday is the last day to vote early.