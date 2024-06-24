FEMA offers new program for Central Texas storm victims

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — There are only three weeks left to apply for FEMA assistance for those who were affected by the severe weather in Central Texas this spring.

25 News spoke with FEMA to find out what kind of programs they are offering.

When an EF-2 tornado hit Temple on May 22, Debbie Benavidez took shelter in her hallway.

“It was scary loud — I couldn’t see, and I was just praying it would be over soon," Benavidez said.

Afterwards she came outside to this huge tree on her home, and a tree on her car.

“I have my co-workers here," she said.

Benavidez had her co-workers, and FEMA is also here to help victims like her.

FEMA has been on the ground going door to door letting people know there is assistance available to cover things that insurance does not.

For everything from housing, cars and rental reimbursements.

Now they’re announcing a new program for people who are self-employed — it covers work tools like computers, power tools, lawnmowers, and uniforms.

“For people self-employed who may not have insurance, this will help," said FEMA spokesperson, La Tanga Hopes.

So far, FEMA has handed out $129 million.

Recent news reports show FEMA is running out of money, so 25 News asked what that means for Central Texas right now.

“There has been no letup in outreach and ability to supply grants," Hopes said.

They are currently giving $5,000 to $8,000 per household.

The money is a grant so it does not need to be paid back, but hurry — there's only three more weeks.

“It could be worth the wait in gold for your recovery process," Hopes said.

The deadline is July 16, so fill out a form.