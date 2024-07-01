FEMA gives disaster victims more time to register for aid

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — You now have an extra month to register for FEMA help because FEMA extended the deadline.

FEMA says don’t wait to register.

Our news crews were there as FEMA disaster teams hit the ground in Bell County going door-to-door helping disaster victims.

The deadline to register for aid was July 15th, but now it’s been moved back a month to August 15th.

The state of Texas requested and FEMA approved request so they have more time if haven’t already," said Nikki Gaskins Campbell with FEMA.

We reached out to the Texas Division of Emergency Management and they said:

"Texas residents have been in ongoing response mode, and many have yet to reach out for FEMA assistance. the state of Texas believes extending the individual assistance registration period by an additional 30 days would allow the affected populations sufficient time to apply for disaster assistance.”

"We encourage you not to wait. The sooner you apply, the sooner you get assistance. So get the ball rolling. Don’t wait," FEMA said.

FEMA already approved more than 68,000 households in Texas to receive assistance covering any disaster-related costs that insurance doesn’t.

So far FEMA has handed out 150 million dollars in financial assistance with Bell County being one of busiest disaster recovery centers helping more than 1 thousand people in-person so far.

"I want to let Bell County know FEMA is here and we’ll be here for some time," Campbell said.

So again, the deadline is now August 15th.

You can register in person, over the phone or online.

Go to disaster assistance.gov for help.

You can also call FEMA at 800-621-3362.