'Feels like a dream': Chilton ISD BBQ team heads to nationals

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“When I get to work with 6th graders, sharp knives, and fire, that’s pretty scary right there, those two combinations,” said Chilton ISD BBQ Pitmaster Slade Rodriguez.

From flames to the finale, the Chilton ISD Barbecue team is heading to nationals.

“I’ve been able to meet new people, make new friends, all of the memories have been very fun,” Chilton ISD Senior Guadalupe Gonzalez said.

This is the first year the program is being implemented — and some local students are already cooking like champs.

“We had several students on the team who were chicken tenders and mac and cheese kids only, but now when they go out with their parents, they are eating ribs, brisket, and they are trying a lot of new stuff. It’s been fun watching it grow,” said Assistant BBQ Coach Jason Kelley.

The kids tell 25 News it’s been a long but rewarding journey to success.

“We really earned our way up to nationals, so we’re kind of basking in the fruits of our labors right now. I think it’s well earned and it makes me feel good that we’re putting our school on the map,” Chilton ISD senior Samantha Ortega said.

But their winning ways aren't just the result of having seasoned cooks.

The district's welding team is also doing its part, making the team's smoker from scratch.

“It’s pretty cool, I can look back and say ‘wow, I helped them get to nationals,” said Chilton ISD junior Israel Ruiz.

And it’s all thanks to our community.

“One of our community members donated a pile of metal, it had a partial tank in it and my senior welders took the pile apart and then put it back together into the smoker we have and it’s what they’ve cooked on at every competition and what they’ll be cooking on at nationals,” said Kelley.

Something team members tell me they never could’ve imagined.

“It feels like something I could’ve never accomplished, a dream I would’ve never unlocked,” Chilton ISD 6th grader Hogan Maler said.

“I just wanted to learn how to cook, I don’t even know how I got here, I can't lie, but I’m grateful for it,” said Chilton ISD senior Senon Gonzalez.

And it’s an experience they’ll never forget.

“My favorite part is the relationships, the people, my friends and getting to grow our friendships and experiencing new things. It’s really fun,” said Gonzalez.

“It’s been really fun, I’m really glad I did it. I’ve made a lot of new friends and learned a lot that will help me in my future,” said Chilton ISD 7th grader Evan Maxey.

The Chilton ISD BBQ team will compete at nationals in Kansas City on June 2nd. This includes both the junior high and high school teams.

For more information or to make donations to the team, you can reach out to Assistant Coach Jason Kelley at JayKelley@chiltonisd.org

