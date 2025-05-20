Family, firefighters and friends say goodbye at funeral for Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Funeral services were held Tuesday for the Killeen Fire captain who was killed in a crash on Mother's Day.

The media wasn't allowed to film inside, but the service was live-streamed on Facebook for the community. The pastor told the family that the answer to "why" in this situation is hard, but trust your faith to get you through.

Dozens of firefighters, family, and friends filled the Holy Family Catholic Church sanctuary in Copperas Cove to say goodbye to Fire Captain Marvin Taylor the third.

His covered casket was brought in with his widow right behind carrying their newborn child, followed by his other children.

His cloth-draped coffin sat front and center as the priest talked about the questions of life.

Father Augustine Ariwaodo said, “How do these questions help us to connect more to the mystery of life. The meaning of life. You understand that our life doesn’t belong to us. We can’t always know everything about ourselves, our lives. We don’t know what time holds.”

Captain Taylor was killed on Mother’s Day, reportedly by a drunk driver, as he left the Austin hospital where his wife had just given birth to their 5th child.

He would pick up his other children to meet their new sibling.

A hymn titled “Teach us the Wisdom of God” was sung during the funeral.

Then the body of Christ was shared through communion.

Captain Taylor’s widow, with a veil draped over her head and her newborn baby in her arms, participated in communion. Then, in true Catholic tradition, the priest swung a censer full of frankincense and myrrh over his casket, signifying reverence, respect, and cleansing.

A timeless rendition of Ave Maria filled the sanctuary, and afterwards, the priest talked about seeing Marvin Taylor once again.

Father Augustine Ariwaodo said, “Open the gates of paradise for your servant Marvin and help us who remain to comfort one another with assurances of faith until we all meet in Christ and are with you and with our brother Marvin forever.”

As the funeral ended, the congregation walked outside greeted by sunshine and blue skies as Captain Taylor’s body was placed inside the hearse, his fire chief placing a flag on his coffin, the same flag according to the chief that covered his body from the time they arrived by his side at the medical examiner’s office in Austin until the start of his visitation Monday.

The chief told 25 News that it would be given to his family during the graveside service in Georgetown.

After the service, there was a procession to Georgetown, where he was laid to rest.