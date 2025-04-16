'That's enough' : Major drug trafficking bust brings relief to Falls County residents

MARLIN, Texas — A multi-agency operation led by the Falls County Sheriff’s Office resulted in over 20 arrests tied to a major drug trafficking ring. Residents say the crackdown brings long-awaited relief.



Over 20 search and arrest warrants were executed in Falls County as part of a drug trafficking investigation involving local and federal agencies.

Twenty individuals were federally indicted in connection to a drug conspiracy that had been operating since April 2024.

Residents and officials say the arrests mark a turning point, bringing hope for a safer community after years of rising crime and fear.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I was so thrilled. After years and years of watching this happen, it’s good to see someone step in and say ‘okay that’s enough,” said Falls County resident Marjorie Weathers

Last week the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, alongside the FBI, the U.S.. Marshalls Service, Texas DPS, and Falls County DA's office, executed more than 20 search and arrest warrants for drug trafficking.

25 News sat down with Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell who shared more about last week's arrest.

“The cases were ongoing and had been investigated for a while. The warrant service was a combination of many weeks of hard work,” said Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell.

Sheriff Campbell tells 25 News the investigation is related to a group of 20 federally indicted individuals arrested in Waco on Friday. They face charges related to a drug trafficking conspiracy that had been in operation since April 2024.

“You just reach a point where you say 'look, it’s not right that I can’t even go outside’. It’s not right that my children can’t go outside. It’s just no longer a safe community,” said Weathers.

Falls County resident Marjorie Weathers tells 25 News she’s glad to see local officials cracking down on the problem

“I was so happy that all these things had happened and took place and people are starting to speak out and say ‘hey we need help with these issues’ and someone actually listened,” said Weathers.

Sheriff Campbell tells 25 News tackling the drug problem helps put a stop to other crimes in our community.

“A lot of theft and burglaries that we see are people trying to get money to buy drugs so we’re taking care of several problems at once by going after these dealers,” said Campbell.

Telling 25 News his department will continue doing what it can to help keep our community safe.

“We’re aiming at making Falls County a better place, if that means hurting the drug traffickers, hurting the sex traffickers and thieves then that’s who we are going to go after,” said Campbell.

The FBI, Waco Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Smith-Burris is prosecuting the case.

For more information on the case and those involved visit here.

Follow Madison on social media!