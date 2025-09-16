Superintendent interviews in progress as Marlin ISD continues search

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin ISD is moving forward with its superintendent search, with candidate interviews now underway and the community voicing hopes for strong, student-focused leadership.



Marlin ISD is actively interviewing candidates for the superintendent position, following the withdrawal of previous finalist Dr. Brandon Hubbard.

No official decision or public announcement was made during the recent school board meeting, though off-camera comments from TEA conservator Rudy Treviño suggest more clarity will come in upcoming meetings.

Parents and community members are emphasizing the need for a dedicated, caring leader who will prioritize student needs and district progress.

Marlin ISD is continuing its search for a new superintendent.

25 News attended Monday night’s board meeting where the district went into closed session for more than two hours to discuss the superintendent search.

Ultimately, no public announcement was made.

However, in an off-camera conversation, TEA conservator Rudy Treviño tells 25 News the district is currently interviewing candidates — and that upcoming meetings will shed more light on where things stand in the process.

“We’re looking for someone to come in with a fresh start that really cares about Marlin ISD,” said Marlin ISD parent Rhonda Bailey.

Prior to the meeting 25 News spoke to one neighbor and Marlin ISD parent, Rhonda Bailey. She shared what she hopes to see in the districts next leader.

“We need someone really good for our kids and someone who gives them the special care that they need, making sure that everything in the district is going right and making sure we progress,” said Bailey.

This comes just weeks after the district initially named Dr. Brandon Hubbard of Chilton ISD as the lone finalist for the position. But just three weeks later, Hubbard withdrew his candidacy, citing failed negotiations with the Texas Education Agency and the district’s conservator. Until a permanent superintendent is named the district says Norman Jones will continue to serve as the acting superintendent for the district.

25 News reached out to Marlin ISD for further comment on the superintendent search, but have not yet received a response.

