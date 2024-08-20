Marlin residents show frustration with high water bills despite constant water issues

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — "We don't force them to be held accountable and accountability is something we all need to step up and hold our city officials accountable for,” said longtime Marlin Resident Bridgett Burleson.

People in Marlin are speaking out and showing their frustration with the way the city is handling its latest water issues.

Monday afternoon, the city informed residents of a water main rupture at the intersection of Live Oak and Walker Street — just one of many that have taken place in the past few months.

The issues have been leaving many residents without clean or drinkable water.

"It's ridiculous how much is happening here in Marlin — stop doing a lot of talking and put talking aside and we want to see some action. We want to see some things improving,” Burleson said.

Bridgett Burleson has lived in Marlin for more than fifty years, and says she's frustrated with how high her recent water bills are.

"July — $214.60, August is $132.98 — it's ridiculous," Burleson said.

"With the issues that we are having now our bill shouldn't be no more than $75 or $80."

As of now, the City of Marlin says the water break has been repaired, but neighbors sauy they feel the water is still unsafe to drink — Burleson says she's counting on the rest of the community to bring their concerns to city leaders.

"We talk a lot on social media but we need to come attend city council meetings and let our voice be known about what we're tired of — especially with our water bill that we can't even drink," she said.

"We need better and we deserve bette."

The City of Marlin is still currently under a boil water notice and Stage 3 drought contingency plan until further notice — the city is also working to restore water pressure and replenish water towers.

