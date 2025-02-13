MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin residents are demanding transparency on how $13 million in water grants is being allocated. 25 News obtained documents from Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd, breaking down the allocation of funds.



Marlin citizens are seeking clarity on how $13M in water grants is being spent.

There are 3 projects from the TWDB: $4.2M, $2.8M, and $6.3M, totaling $13.4M for clean and drinking water improvements.

Representatives say funds are secured and only used for designated water projects.

Watch what Madison learned about the funds:

Marlin representatives detail $13M water project allocations amid resident concerns

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Y'all have to do something. We, as residents, want not only the issues fixed but we want transparency with it,” said Marlin resident Dustin Ulmer.

Neighbors in Marlin gathered at Tuesday's city council meeting to hear an update on the allocation of more than 13 million dollars in grants from the Texas Water Development Board.

"A question that has come up is, where is the money, how is it distributed, who's getting the money, and that kind of stuff,” said a representative from the MRB group.

Representatives from MRB, the engineering company hired by the city of Marlin, gave a breakdown of the projects and funds.

25 News was able to obtain an exclusive copy of that presentation from Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd.

The packet explains there are three different projects being conducted by the Texas Water Development Board, two focused on clean water and one on drinking water.

Madison Myers TWDB grant breakdown.

The first project added up to $4,245,000, the second $2,880,000, and the last $6,330,000 - with a total of $13,455,000 spent to help better the water in Marlin.

"That's just showing designations of where I told you these were at,” said the representative from MRB.

Maps were presented, breaking down the exact locations of current projects.

City of Marlin Clean Water Project one map

Clean water project one includes:

"First street from Lincoln to Falls and from Falls to Martin. North from Falls up Bennet, Samuels and Lincoln,” said the representative from MRB.

Other project areas include Live Oak, Denson, and Conoly.

City of Marlin Clean Water Project one map

City of Marlin Drinking Water Project Map

"We can't wait any longer. We can't have another month or year of this…could you imagine,” said Falls County resident Marjorie Weathers.

Neighbors at the meeting shared their thoughts during public comment.

"Contact representatives like Pete Sessions and Angelia Orr to get things done or to see if anyone is willing to donate funds to help Marlin repair their water issues,” said Weathers.

Representatives informed neighbors that money is put into a SCRO account, with nothing else in it but funds for the projects. However, there are some concerns with the amount of additional funds that may be needed to complete projects

"We could have a lot more change orders but my problem is that I don't have the money in the budget for this project to do a lot of those change orders,” said the representative from MRB.

Regardless of the challenges some neighbors left the meeting feeling optimistic.

"I'm more hopeful now that I know the 13 million isn't just missing or vanished into thin air or someone didn't steal it or stick it in their pocket,” said Weathers.

Right now, the city of Marlin is operating under a disaster declaration issued by the mayor-- but the recent boil water notice has been rescinded by the TCEQ.

