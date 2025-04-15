Marlin launches downtown renovation grant to boost local business

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Downtown Marlin is set for a revitalization thanks to a newly approved restoration grant, offering local businesses up to $10,000 for improvements.



Marlin City Council approved a restoration grant.

Local leaders hope the upgrades will attract more visitors and boost the local economy.

Business owners say the renovations could increase foot traffic and bring positive attention to the area.

“It could help our town look fresh. We could paint things and make things more colorful,” said the owner of Funky Ranch Boutique, Kelly Reed.

Downtown Marlin, the city's center and heart of our community.

A place filled with character, history, and local businesses — businesses that could soon be renovated, thanks to a renovation restoration grant recently approved by the city council.

“We talked about the need for enhancing our downtown in order to attract businesses, so that’s how it came about,” said the City of Marlin Marketing and Economic Development Director, Winston Williams.

25 News spoke to Kelly Reed, the owner of Funky Ranch Boutique.

“Absolutely, it’s a great thing,” said Reed.

She tells 25 News the renovations are something that could benefit local businesses.

“If our local people are talking about what great things are here, it’s going to spread out and bring people from out of town and other places,” said Reed.

And a potential boom to our local economy.

“It could impact the foot traffic in downtown by attracting more people. It could impact the sustainability of a business if there is more foot traffic. There could be more sales for the businesses and ultimately more revenue for the city of Marlin,” said Williams.

The grant program is being offered by the Marlin Economic Development Corporation.

Businesses could end up getting awarded up to $10,000.

All you have to do is fill out an online application and wait for approval from both the EDC and the city council.

“Being a native of Marlin and seeing the future that’s in my head, I am really excited to see what’s coming for the city of Marlin,” said Williams.

