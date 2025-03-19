Marlin appoints new city leadership following staffing changes related to animal cruelty charges

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin has appointed a new interim police chief and interim city manager following staffing and leadership changes related to recent animal cruelty charges.

The city held a special-called city council meeting on Tuesday night, which was streamed on Facebook.

Officials appointed Captain James Davis as interim Chief of Police, in place of James Hommel who was recently indicted on several charges related to animal cruelty following the Marlin Animal Shelter incidents.

The City of Marlin's fire chief Justin Parker was also appointed as interim City Manager.

