'I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy': Marlin residents frustrated with ongoing water issues

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — "One week it's good one week it's bad one week it's good one week it's bad,” said Marlin resident Dustin Ulmer.

— and the cycle continues.

"It' like it's never ending,” Ulmer said.

That's the way Marlin residents are describing the latest water issues.

The city is back under Stage 3 water restrictions — one resident saying its a pattern that never seems to end.

"As a resident we have rights and one of those basic rights is access to clean safe water and I don't feel that we have that,” Ulmer said.

Dustin Ulmer has lived in Marlin for a little more than a year.

He tells 25 News that the water issues have cost him hundreds of dollars — in more ways than one.

"As a resident I shouldn't have to go buy that many cases of water or buy a filter system,” Ulmer said.

His apartment is even taking on damages because of water pressure issues due to an aging infrastructure.

" I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy."

"The water unit heater pipe ruptured and it was because water pressure built up and I'm like —'We had no water I thought',” said Ulmer.

Ulmer even took his concerns to our city leaders

"I went to the council meeting and I ruffled some feathers because I wanted answers."

"I was mad because they ignored me, they literally ignored me,” said Ulmer.

As water issues continue to resurface, Ulmer is one of many residents who tells me they're ready to see change from our city leaders.

"Stepping up to do what they're elected to do or hired to do. Marlin is such a beautiful town and I don't feel like the city leaders care about the history behind it,” said Ulmer.

