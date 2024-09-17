'I just don't trust Marlin water': 17 Marlin homes placed on boil water notice

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — "Why are we every week on a boil water notice or certain homes are? 17 homes or businesses is a really specific number,” said Marlin resident, Dustin Ulmer.

Some neighbors in Marlin have questions after the city posted an announcement to Facebook, telling those living in a certain 17 homes to boil their water after the system lost pressure Saturday morning.

They say the affected areas include houses on South Business Highway 6 and Old Falls Road, but some Marlin residents say this is an issue that's happening far too often.

"We're under a boil notice again for the second time in September, and the second time in two weeks — we're in the second week of September, it's like a weekly thing,” Ulmer said.

The City of Marlin says the leak was caused by a two-inch line break — causing all 17 homes in the area to lose water pressure.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city to notify those in the area that they should boil water — a common occurrence for residents.

"You're literally not sure when you aren't going to have water — you don't know if you're going to have it one day or you're just not going to have it one day,” Ulmer said.

Many residents say they don't drink the water in the first place.

"I don't use Marlin water, I don't drink it, I don't give it to my animals, or cook with it," Ulmer said.

"I don't even do my laundry out here at this point, because I just don't trust Marlin water."

The city says the boil water notice is a suggestion, and not a requirement from the TCEQ.

The leak was fixed and pressure has been restored but officials are still suggesting to boil the water until they receive test results.

