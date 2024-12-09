City of Marlin welcomes new wellness center for neighbors in need

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors and city leaders gathered in Marlin to celebrate the opening of the Hazel & Joe Ray Lewis Wellness Center.



The center is a place where those in need can shower, eat, wash their clothes and get away from harsh weather conditions

Founder were recognized by Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd

The center is located off of 1111 Park St. in Marlin and is open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Marlin is not just a community to me it’s actually family, so welcome to my home,” said Founder of the Hazel & Joe Ray Lewis Wellness Center, Nakita Bowman.

— it's a home that she’s opening up to the rest of the community.

Neighbors and city leaders gathered in Marlin to celebrate the opening of the Hazel & Joe Ray Lewis Wellness Center.

“We are looking forward to being a place where transient people can come and wash their clothes, take a shower, get a couple of meals, and get out of the elements of the weather,” Bowman said.

The building was once the place where Bowmans grandparents lived for more than a decade.

But with the help from longtime Marlin resident, Betty Jefferson, the two were able to come together to turn into something special.

“We’re doing the best we can to provide the programs that are needed in order to raise the financial, educational literacy, and as much as we can partner with other organizations to provide more jobs for people in the city,” Bowman said.

The center will also offer mental health services — something Bowman believes the community is in need of.

“To bring money here is one thing but from a grassroots perspective, we have to change the mentality as well as bringing jobs and job training so that we can shift the dynamic of what’s happening here in marlin," Bowman said.

The women have already shown their dedication to serving the community, spending this Thanksgiving feeding more than 100 people in the community.

Their efforts were recognized by Mayor Susan Byrd who proclaimed November 23, as the Betty Jefferson and Nakita Bowman Day in Marlin.

The center is located off of 1111 Park St. in Marlin and is open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They are currently looking for volunteers and sponsors.

Follow Madison on social media!