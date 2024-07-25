City of Marlin has repaired more than 15 water leaks, says tanks have increased back to normal levels

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Earlier this month, 25 News shared a story about the City of Marlin, and their discovery of more than 15 leaks in their water distribution center.

This left many residents with low water pressure, and some with no water at all.

But now, things are improving.

"The leaks have been repaired and the water in our tanks, the PSI, have increased to normal levels,” said City of Marlin Director of Marketing and Economic Development, Winston Williams.

The city says that all 15 leaks have been repaired, and residents in Marlin should now be with water.

They say it was the help from outside resources and help from other cities who made it all possible.

"The acting city manager made the decision to make it all hands on deck with the public works department and it was Rosebud that sent some workers to assist us," Williams said.

"They only focused on the leaks until they were repaired and as of today they have been."

Although things are starting to get back to normal, Williams says the city is now focused on preparing to address the brown water issue that normally happens in August.

"We are aware that it's going to happen, but we are just making sure that residents know that the brown water is not harmful," he said.

"It may look bad, but it is not harmful to your body for consumption."

The city is still under a water conservation and drought contingency plan — they're asking residents to conserve water as much as possible.

According to their website, criminal penalties will apply in all drought stages.

Current water restrictions can be found here.

