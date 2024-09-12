Caritas travels to Marlin to offer free financial assistance for veterans

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — "We're trying to spread that message that we're here, and be more predictable — that we're going to be here on the days that we're going to be here,” said Caritas Veteran Outreach Manager, Tony Long.

Caritas is an organization based out of Waco — focusing on providing support to the community and to local veterans.

"We try to help and provide assistance with rent, mortgage, utilities, food and stuff like that — just necessities for veterans,” Long said.

The group is extending its help to neighbors in Marlin — offering assistance at the Falls County Samaritan House.

"This is actually our first day back in Marlin and we're setting up the outreach program here," Long said.

"We're trying to meet as many veterans as we can and just spread the message that we're here and we can help you if you need assistance."

With rural areas often having limited resources for veterans — Caritas is making it a point to show us they care for all of our nation's heroes.

"Coming from a small county myself, I know that it's really hard for veterans to find the help that they need and let alone know about the help that is out there," Long said.

"We're just trying to spread that message that there are people out here that can help and you don't have to do it by yourself."

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly a quarter, or 4.4 million, of United States veterans live in rural communities, where poverty, isolation, and access to healthcare are bigger challenges than they are in urban settings.

That's why Caritas says they find joy in helping Falls County neighbors.

"I come from a small community myself and being a veteran as well, I love being able to help my fellow veterans in any way I can,” Long said.

Follow Madison on social media!