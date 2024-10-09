'Big Boy' locomotive, largest steam engine in the world, rolls through Marlin

MARLIN, Texas — "A lot more impressive than what I expected,” said Waco Resident, Charles Hopkins.

The world’s largest steam locomotive in the world rolled its way through Marlin Wednesday morning, bringing hundreds to the community for a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“We’ve seen a lot of the old trains. We’ve been to Palestine and all the places where they have the Texas Railroad but this was a lot more impressive with this particular train,” Hopkins said.

Big Boy Locomotives were built during World War II for the Union Pacific Railroad.

Out of the eight that were built, No. 4014 is the only one still in operation.

“It’s awesome — I took them [his grandchildren] out of school for it and I’m glad I did," Hopkins said.

Big Boy No. 4014 retired in 1961 after 20 years of service.

Now the train travels the world, leaving lasting impacts, and it's something local neighbors say they’ll never forget.

“This is unique, especially with my grandson here, he’s two years old — I’m glad to be here with him and see this," Hopkins said.

