302 Thai Express in Marlin awarded business improvement grant from city

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin recently awarded local restaurant, 302 Thai Express, a $2,500 grant.

"We were happy to hear that, so we accepted the offer and went forward from there,” said 302 Thai Express manager, Marvin Weaver.

The grant is awarded by the Marlin 4B Economic Development Coordination, and is made to be used for business improvements.

"Advertisement number one — I had a customer come by and he said he's been driving by here for two years and he never noticed this was a restaurant until he saw that sign posted out there,” Weaver said.

25 News was told that this is a new initiative by the city, and is open to any business within the city limits.

"I give it to the economic development board, the board reviews it, and if the board approves it, it's presented before the city council and if they approve it then the grant is awarded,” said City of Marlin Director of Marketing and Economic Development, Winston Williams.

It's something the businesses in the community are thankful for.

"I feel really good about it, it's a lot of opportunity," Weaver said.

"We're thankful for the opportunity for the grant and the Marlin EDC for getting involved with the community."

The city says it's just one way that they're trying to help out the businesses and business owners in Marlin.

"Each and every day I get to witness how Marlin is moving forward, and I enjoy making Marlin a business friendly community," Williams said.

"We are working hard to restore Marlin to the glory it once was."

The city says they are still accepting applications and will accept them until all of the budgeted funds are expended.

Follow Madison on social media!