Local leaders urge Fall County community members to show up at the polls

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — As Election Day is just weeks away, leaders in the community are urging residents in Falls County and other rural areas to show up at the polls.

“We have to care for our democracy, and in a democracy, it is our job as citizens to choose what kind of communities we want to live in,” said President of the Texas Democratic County Chair Association, Kay Parr.

“It’s an easy thing to take for granted, but less than half of the world population lives in a country where they even have elections that are safe, secure, and have as much influence on the change of power in our nation as we do,” said Chair of the Republican Party of Bell County, Addie Baird.

There are roughly 17,000 people in Falls County.

25 News found that during the General and Special Elections in 2022, Falls County had 14,913 registered voters, but only 41.43 percent participated in the election.

There were 10,254 registered voters during this year’s Primary Election in March, but only 23.23 percent took part in the election.

With similar patterns in local elections, leaders are encouraging the community to make their vote count.

“Continuing to exercise the right to vote and continuing to be a part of the political process is what preserves this peaceful transfer of power and the peaceful process through which we get to influence the leadership of our country and local government,” Baird said.

“If we answer the question, ‘Do I care about my community, do I care about my country, do I care about my family?’, and the answer is, 'Yes' — then if you’re a citizen, you should be a voter,” Parr said.

While some neighbors may face difficulties getting to the polls, leaders say planning ahead can make a difference.

“If you’re older, do look into voting by mail, if you’re eligible to do that," Parr said.

"The other thing is, make a plan — figure out what day of the week you’re going to vote, make sure you know where you’re supposed to go and that the ID that you need is with you."

"Having seen the process from this side, I am a huge fan of early voting," Baird said.

"I used to be the person that always went on election day, but early voting is a great way to avoid the lines there."

Early voting is from October 21 to November 1 — Election Day is November 5.

For a list of polling locations in Falls County, click here.

