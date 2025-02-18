CHILTON, Texas (KXXV) — St. Paul UMC in Falls County celebrated legendary local coaches on Monday for their decades of impact on the community and student-athletes.



Falls County honored legendary coaches like Leo Green, Bennie Huitt, and Niecee Smith

The event, held at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chilton, highlighted the coaches' dedication to both athletics and life lessons, with many attributing their success to faith and family

Coaches shared how faith, family, and life lessons shaped their success, with Coach Green continuing to support the community from the stands

For the full story and to see these legendary coaches be honored by their community:

'It's rewarding' Local church honors legendary coaches in Falls County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Names like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are known all across the world — but for neighbors in Falls County, there are some names that have a greater impact.

A local church in Chilton, St.Paul United Methodist Church, held a special celebration honoring legendary coaches in the community.

Madison Myers St.Paul United Methodist Church

One of the most recognizable, Leo Green, coached in Marlin ISD for more than 30 years.

"Coaches at that time were role models — not only did we try to pour into them athletic knowledge but we also tried to pour life into them," Green said.

Chilton ISD Athletic Director, Bennie Huitt was also honored —

"This is the first time in 26 years that I have received an award or something like that," Huitt said.

— and Chilton ISD track coach, Niecee Smith.

"I’m inspired each and every day — when I show up to that school or when I’m in my 'zone' — it makes my heart happy," Smith said.

Many of the coaches credit family and faith for their success.

Madison Myers Coach Leo Green

"Everything that I’ve done to have the faith that I have has been because of God’s grace, that’s how I see it — no other way," Green said.

Although you’ll no longer see him on the sidelines, Coach Green says he’ll always have a special seat in the stands.

"I still go to games, I have a great seat — I’m just surrounded by basketball, which is a great part of me," he said.

