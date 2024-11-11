'He cared about us': Falls County community mourns the loss of well-known, beloved doctor

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Residents in Marlin and all across Central Texas are mourning the loss of Dr. David John Fedro.

Fedro was born and raised in Marlin, and most remembered for founding the first rural health clinic in Texas in 1989, the Falls Community Health Clinic.

“He loved growing up in Marlin... he loved Marlin — that was his town, that was his community,” said one coworker and friend.

He built several programs to help provide medical and emergency resources and services to neighbors in rural areas.

“It wasn’t just about a paycheck… it was about caring for the people that he was there to take care of," said a family friend, Carolyn Lofton.

"Whatever he needed to do to make their quality of life in that home better, he was willing to do that."

But it was who he was as a person, that family and friends tell me they will miss the most.

“He was not just a doctor… he was a friend, a mentor, and he was somebody that I could just sit and talk to forever because he cared about us,” said coworker and friend, Jordan Davis.

It’s care that they will never forget.

“The real right from the real wrong is the biggest lesson he ever taught me, and that’s the lesson I teach my kids and it’s the one thing he always told me,” said Fedro’s son, Erik Fedro.

“He lived to serve everyone, his patients, the families, the community, everybody that he worked with… there was nothing he wouldn’t do for anybody,” said co-worker and friend, Candice Goswick.

