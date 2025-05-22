Falls County jail introduces garden, support dog, and emergency upgrades

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Falls County Jail is rolling out new programs aimed at improving inmate well-being, including a vegetable garden and an emotional support dog named Sally.



Inmates at the Falls County Jail are now growing and eating fresh vegetables through a new garden program that promotes responsibility and rehabilitation.

A rescued stray dog named Sally has been introduced as an emotional support animal, offering comfort to both inmates and staff.

The jail has installed a portable water tanker to ensure access to clean water in the event of future outages or emergencies.

From furry friends to fresh vegetables, there’s a lot of change happening at the Falls County jail.

“It’s humbling to see the amount of community outpour we’ve seen,” said Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell.

The jail is launching a new garden program, giving inmates the chance to grow and harvest fresh vegetables.

“It gives our trustees something to do, it gives them a purpose. They can see what their hard work does and it helps us feed the inmates in the jail and they’re able to have fresh vegetables,” said Campbell.

The program started just a few months ago and is already growing in popularity among inmates. But it’s not just produce drawing attention behind bars. A new face at the jail is turning heads and warming hearts.

Meet Sally, the jail’s emotional support dog. She's already a big hit on social media.

“I think this can be another way that we can reach some of our inmates and hopefully give them a sense of responsibility, empathy and compassion,” said Campbell.

Sally was once a stray roaming the streets of Marlin, until Sheriff Jason Campbell got a call and decided to give her a new home.

“That area right behind us is known as the Sally Port and it’s where we bring prisoners in and out so Sally was kind of fitting,” said Campbell.

The jail also now keeping a portable water tanker on site. While water has been fully restored and tanks are full, Sheriff Campbell says the backup tanker is here to stay—in case of another outage or emergency.

“During the water crisis the amount of community engagement that we had makes me want to redouble my efforts and keep Falls County moving in the right direction,” said Campbell.

And he’s glad to be a part of something creating positive change for our community.

“It’s just a program to build esteem, morale, and help give our inmates a sense of worth and show them that they can be a part of something bigger than themselves,” said Campbell.

