'A true joy': Community gathers to celebrate reopening of Falls County Historical Museum

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Falls County Historical Museum features exhibits that highlight significant cultural, social, and economic contributions that have shaped the region.

Local community members gathered to celebrate the reopening after it was shut down for nearly four years.



The museum was first built in November of 1983 with funds from the citizens of Falls County

Walking through, there are markers of important dates and events a part of the history of Falls County

The museum is located at 145 Heritage Row in Marlin

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It feels really good," said Treasurer of the Falls County Historical Commission, James Bryan DDS.

"That was a glorious day — a good day," Bryan said.

He was there for that moment, and shared some information about the purpose of the museum.

"It was established to create interest in the history and the background of the community," Bryan said.

"It also preserves the history and the heritage of Falls County."

But nearly four years ago, the museum was forced to shut its doors after facing severe damage from a tornado and hailstorm.

"The roof was not intact any longer, we had the potential for mold — which was an issue all by itself," Bryan said.

During that time, neighbors worked hard to save what they could, and because of their efforts, they're now celebrating a long-awaited reopening.

There's also something else that might catch your eye — the cookbooks.

"Everybody in Falls County enjoys a good meal, and these cookbooks reflect the joy in sharing a good meal with friends and family," Bryan said.

Although it took more than a year's worth of time and work, community members are glad to experience the historical day together.

"To see that history cleaned up, refreshed, and represented is a joy — a true joy," Bryan said.

