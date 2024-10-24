Falls County Schools Launch Program for Industry-Based Certifications

FALLS, County — Region 12, Marlin ISD, Rosebud-Lott ISD, and other higher education institutions have officially launched their Rural Pathways Excellence Partnership.

"And I feel like today was the day that we're finally taking our first steps," said the Director of the Falls County Rural Pathways Excellence Partnership, Terry Arndt.

And those steps are towards the future.

The program is only the third in the state — offering classes, programs, and certifications for students that will help better prepare them for future jobs and trades.

"It's a new innovative way for education and shows how small schools could start collaborating, sharing resources, collaborating, sharing teachers, and providing opportunities that normally most small rural schools wouldn't have," said Arndt.

The collaboration allows students from one district to participate in another district's classes and programs.

A few of the most popular include robotics, physical therapy, and business and marketing.

"It was enjoyable because I got to see the different points of view on different aspects, and I got to see what they know, and I also got to teach them a lot of stuff because they didn't have the things that we had before," said Rosebud-Lott ISD freshman Jayana Green.

A partnership that has already had a positive influence on our students.

"It makes me very happy that I can experience things outside of my rural school and just get to be a part of something larger than I ever did before," said Rosebud-Lott ISD Freshman Tamyryn Stock.

"It helps me learn new skills that I wasn't aware of at first," said Marlin ISD Freshman Daniel Cubilla.

And it's an opportunity they tell me they're grateful for.

"It's a great opportunity, and you must take it," said Marlin ISD Sophomore Ethan Moreno. "Once you get the shot, take the opportunity."

"I just want to say thank you for letting our schools be a part of this program, and I'm just glad to be able to experience this," said Green.

