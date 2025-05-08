Executive director of Facebook page 'Waco PED Patrol' arrested again for unlawful restraint

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was allegedly confronting suspected pedophiles and live-streaming it on Facebook.

Investigators arrested Akylon Benson, the executive director of Waco PED Patrol and the administrator of Facebook, on unlawful restraint and violation of conditions of bond charges.

The Facebook page says Waco PED Patrol is a group that fights for the safety and protection of kids in Waco and catches pedophiles throughout central Texas. Investigators say this arrest follows a criminal investigation into the group’s escalating and unlawful conduct.

A video on their YouTube page shows the group confronting a man before police arrest that man.

Officials say the charges stem from a recent incident live-streamed by Benson where he confronts an individual and unlawfully restricts their movement.

Last December, investigators began monitoring the Waco PED Patrol group’s tactics and online behavior after former members contacted police. Officials said they found Benson used “decoys” to stage confrontations with individuals they believed were trying to meet minors.

Investigators found live-streamed encounters on Facebook with the intent to shame individuals and drive social media engagements and revenue publicly.

According to reports, Benson even went into private residences armed with a knife.

Officials told 25 news that Benson was armed with a knife when arrested, which was a violation of the conditions of his bond.

Benson remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.