'Enough is enough': Marlin residents demand action amid water crisis and health fears

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin residents face another water outage amid growing health concerns linked to contamination. Locals demand action, arguing that the crisis has dragged on for too long.



Marlin residents are experiencing repeated water outages and were recently placed under a boil water notice due to a treatment plant failure.

This week’s outage was caused by an electrical issue at the city’s water treatment plant.

Residents express frustration, calling the crisis a result of ongoing neglect and mismanagement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“And yet we continue to lose Marlin lives behind this water,” Marlin resident Miguel Vanegas said.

The Marlin water crisis is an issue that we have been discussing for years.

“Why, why would they let people get sick behind this water, knowing that it is no good? Somebody’s got to step in and somebody’s got to wake up and say enough is enough,” Vanegas said.

25 News spoke on the phone with longtime Marlin resident Miguel Vanegas.

He believes the Marlin water plays a role in his ongoing health conditions.

“I can barely sweep or mop, that’s how bad my nerve damage is in my body,” Vanegas said.

He showed 25 News this letter that the city sent to him less than a year ago, which says the drinking water being provided to them contains high levels of haloacetic acids.

Miguel Vanegas Marlin water

When consumed in excess over a prolonged period...

Those acids could lead to health concerns such as problems with the liver, central nervous system, and even cancer.

“I read this report from time to time and just stare at it and wonder, ‘is this the cause,' ” Vanegas said.

So he's taken it upon himself to warn our neighbors.

“Eventually, the people drinking this water are going to figure out all these problems and medical conditions are from the drinking water,” said Vanegas.

This week, several people in Marlin reported going days without water — again.

The city took to Facebook to inform residents that the water plant was out of service and not producing water due to an electrical issue at the treatment plant.

The city was also placed under a boil water notice— but there is no timeline for when water could be restored.

“This is the kind of corruption that keeps going on, and the water plant is another one. They know this stuff needs to be fixed,” Vanegas said.

It’s a pattern that neighbors like Miguel are all too familiar with, and it’s leaving them with one message for our city leaders.

“Resign, get out of our town. Resign and leave Marlin,” said Vanegas.

The city posted on Facebook, letting residents know that they are currently working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the TCEQ, and Falls County Emergency Management to resolve the issue.

Marlin ISD also canceled school on Wednesday and Thursday due to the problem.

No timeline has been provided for the return of water service to normal levels.

25 News reached out to Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd for comment, but never heard back.

