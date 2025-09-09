Elm Mott intersection to get safety improvements after neighbor speaks with 25 News about concerns

ELM MOTT, Texas (KXXV) — An intersection in Elm Mott will soon receive safety improvements, including a new sign and replaced reflectors, after a neighbor reached out to 25 News for help with visibility concerns at night.

Carma, who has lived in the area since 2011, contacted 25 News with concerns about the intersection of Half Pint and Mazanec roads. She said the intersection is so dark at night that it appears the road continues straight when it actually leads into a ditch.

"If you look down here, you'll actually see where vehicles have actually went over," Carma said.

During the day, it's clear where the intersection ends, but Carma said the lack of lighting creates a dangerous situation after dark.

"It looks like the road just keeps going over," she said.

Evidence of the problem is visible at the intersection, with skid marks and tire tracks showing where vehicles have almost gone off the road.

"You've got skid marks all over here, right here is where one vehicle went off," Carma said. "All I've asked them for is a couple of reflectors and some kind of tee sign right there, one T sign, one T-post would save a person's life."

Carma said she's been calling local officials for the past couple of months, but never saw any action. She reached out to 25 News after seeing how Bella Popadiuk helped another neighbor with safety concerns at a different intersection.

"I actually saw that you actually got results on a problem tree in another area, and I figured, well, if she can get the help where I have been hitting, hitting a brick wall, maybe we can take and save somebody's life, and that's exactly why I called 25 News," she said.

After 25 News' Bella Popadiuk reached out to the county, engineers said staff reviewed the site and checked with Precinct 3 about the past history and plans for upgrading the intersection.

"Now that the paving work is done, Precinct staff will be replacing the delineators on Half Pint Road and also installing a reflective double-arrow sign on Mazanec Road across from Half Pint Road to warn drivers that Half Pint Road ends at Mazanec Road," the county said in a statement.

As of Tuesday morning, the sign and new reflectors have not been installed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

