Ellison head coach and player reach career milestones

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Ellison girls basketball beat Lake Belton 61-33 to move to 2-0 in district play, but the Eagles had more to celebrate.

With the victory, head coach Sherry McKinnon reached 400 career wins.

Sophomore Faith Etienne also crossed 1,000 points in the game.

"There was a celebration on the court after the Eagles beat Lake Belton. McKinnon announced this past summer that she will retire after the school year.

Reaching a record like this brings back memories of her first year.

"I started thinking about the journey that the first group of young ladies that I coached in. I really went back there first, which made me emotional," Ellison girls basketball Sherry McKinnon said.

"It meant a lot. I really appreciate my teammates and my coaches for celebrating me, and I really appreciate my family for coming in," Etienne said.

"It was an amazing feeling, especially to be with her for our first one together at Ellison High School as for me as a player and her as a coach," Assistant coach and Ellison alumnus Alisha McDonald said. "So it was really good to see her in that light and just really recognize the importance and the value she brought to this program over the years and how she just turned this program around. So it was really good to see."

