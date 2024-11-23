Eight Puppies and their mother abandoned at Riverside Park in Whitney; community steps up to provide shelter

WHITNEY, Texas(KXXV) — "They're just eating they can find it could be a dead fish that's washed up," Bark Rescue volunteer, Chelsie Ringo said.

Ringo said when eight puppies and their mother were dumped at Riverside Park a few days ago they were found by the water soaking wet.

"Especially if you see a momma dog with her babies out in the open. I thought about them all day," Ringo said.

Ringo said she knew she and her team needed to take in the whole family, which wandered around the park for two days before being rescued.

Ringo and Alexis Wellman -- a volunteer -- decided to split the work. Wellman took the eight puppies to her house while the momma dog stayed at the bark shelter.

But the dogs weren't in the best condition.

"Once they got in the van they all passed out," Ringo said. "It just seemed like they had been up for a couple of days I'm sure at night time with predators their instinct was to stay awake. They were pretty bloated which to us in our industry means worms."

Wellman said the dogs were left in the cold weather with only a sack of dumped food. One long-time animal shelter director and now rescue volunteer said this shouldn't happen to any animals, which could develop illnesses or other conditions from stray animals.

"It's dangerous not only is it morally wrong to dump these animals it's dangerous to the public and also other animals you're putting yourself at risk and others at risk as well," rescue shelter volunteer, Lana Crow said.

People who dump animals could also face serious consequences from the law.

"It is a felony to dump. More people are coming forward and getting licensed plates and with videos are being caught," Crow said.

Wellman and Ringo said the plan is to nurture the puppies back to health and send them off to rescue partners outside of Texas and with the ideal situation.

"Has a family and even if it's not a family it could be a college student who's lonely in their apartment but it's somebody willing to put in the effort," Ringo said.

