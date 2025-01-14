Dustin Burrows elected Speaker of Texas House as 89th Legislature begins

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The 89th Legislative Session is now underway.

25 News’ Lauren Adams was there as newly-elected Pat Curry was sworn in and as Dustin Burrows was named Speaker of the House.

The Secretary of State gaveled in the new session, then they held the role call for all 181 districts.

Pat Curry was sworn in as the State Representative for District 56 which includes McLennan County.

"I was thinking just how honored I am to be here — when you look up and see you’re part of a small body and you’re responsible for 200,000 constituents, it’s an honor and humbling," Curry said.

25 News spoke with Curry before the session began.

He has big shoes to fill taking over for Doc Anderson who was in office for two decades.

“Big shoes to fill! As a freshman I’ll move through and he’ll help me as well," Curry said.

Representative Curry says the biggest thing for lawmakers to do this session is work together to accomplish the Governor’s objectives.

"We need to join together and stay as one body to make that happen and we’ll do that," he said.

Curry expected David Cook to win the vote for Speaker of the House, but Dustin Burrows won the vote in a surprise turn of events in the second round of voting.

The session lasts for 140 days unless Gov. Abbott calls a special session.