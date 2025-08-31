DPS camera footage captures deadly mall crash that left 5 injured

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Dashcam and body camera footage reveal the chaotic moments when a suspect led police on a high-speed chase before crashing a truck into Killeen Mall, injuring five people and prompting officers to open fire inside the JCPenney.



Dashcam and bodycam footage show a police pursuit that ended with a truck crashing into Killeen Mall’s JCPenney entrance.

Five people were injured, including a 6-year-old child, but no bystanders were killed.

The suspect, 53-year-old John Shultz, was shot and killed by officers after refusing to stop and driving through the mall.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

25 News has obtained camera footage from last December when a truck drove directly into the Killeen mall , injuring multiple people.

It all started with reports from the Temple Police Department about a reckless driver on I-35.

Dash cam footage from DPS Trooper Brody Telfer shows his attempt to pull over the suspect — later identified as 53-year-old John Shultz.

Telfer's car can be seen running into Shultz's truck — but the suspect refuses to stop.

He then drives for several miles on I-14 before getting off the freeway in the grass, heading straight for Killeen Mall.

After about one minute of circling the parking lot, Schultz drives directly through the entrance of JCPenney.

Telfer immediately rushes into action - exiting his car and running into the mall.

The truck continues barreling through the store, leaving behind a path of destruction.

After several shots are fired, the truck reverses before driving further into the mall.

More shots are then fired from Trooper Telfer and other responding officers.

The truck is stopped with its wheel spinning, filling the mall with smoke.

You can watch the raw video of the incident below:

Raw video-Killeen Crash

Officers approach and remove Schultz from the vehicle, placing him in handcuffs.

Inside the truck.. the video shows what appears to be several bottles of pills and a bottle of vodka.

Texas DPS Killeen Mall crash

As Telfer begins making his way out of the mall, several shoppers can be seen on the ground, injured and receiving medical assistance.

Officials later confirmed five people were hurt, including a six-year-old child.

None of the victims died.

The suspect, John Shultz died after being shot multiple times.

The suspect was killed by DPS Trooper Brody Telfer.

Three other officers also fired their weapons during the incident.

Just last month, Telfer and a Killeen ISD police officer, Cary Spate, were honored by the Texas Municipal Police Association for their bravery.

25 News reached out to DPS for additional information on this investigation, we’re still waiting to hear back.

Follow Madison on social media!