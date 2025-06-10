Does juvenile crime really rise in the summer? One woman shares her story with today’s teens

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — With school out for the summer, many teens find themselves with more time on their hands. That raises the question: Does juvenile crime spike during these months?

Jennifer Toon, executive director of the Lioness Justice Impacted Women's Alliance, can speak from personal experience. As a teenager, she had her first run-in with law enforcement.

“A lot of folks, their first encounter with law enforcement was as a teenager,” Toon said. “I think that statistically, and studies show that a lot of times, juvenile crime picks up in the summer, right? Because kids are out of school— it could be just simple mischief and not having structure.”

However, in Copperas Cove, statistics show a different trend. According to Lieutenant Krystal Baker of the Copperas Cove Police Department, crime rates have been decreasing.

Still, Baker noted that the potential for minor crimes, such as theft, vandalism, and trespassing, could increase.

“When they're in school, they have more interactions with people and there's more incidents that are reported, so I think that does contribute to the decrease,” Baker said.

Despite the overall decline, Baker emphasized that summer still presents its own set of challenges.

“We know parenting isn't easy, especially during the summertime when school's not in session, and you're having to find other child care solutions, but if there's any concerns or any guidance they need or things that we can help with here at the police department, we'd encourage them to reach out,” Baker said.

Meanwhile, Toon also has a message for teens.

“If you are struggling with mental health or with addiction, please speak to an adult that you feel safe with,” Toon said.

“Know who's in the crowd that you're hanging out with, and just be smart about the decisions you're making, but certainly find structured activities. It's not just the kids, right? It's the adults and the services that they're provided. There is not something inherent in children or certain kids that, you know, this is why crime is happening. You have to look at the full context.”

For more information about juvenile justice statistics in Texas, visit the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.



