'I pray God be with them': Copperas Cove pastor leads opening prayer at Texas Senate

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Senate floor is where policies are debated, laws are passed and decisions are made that shape communities across the state. But on May 28, it became the stage for a message of faith and unity from a Copperas Cove pastor.

Rob Endter, pastor at Church of the Redeemer in Copperas Cove, delivered the invocation to state lawmakers, addressing both sides of the aisle as the 89th Texas Legislative Session neared its end.

“It was an honor. I was humbled,” Endter said.

“It's an inspiration to the people you're delivering it to, to give them pause and thought and prayer that what they're doing affects more than just them. It affects the entire state of Texas,” he said. “So hopefully they take pause on what I pray that God be with them in their decisions and that's pretty much the message I tried to invoke.”

Endter emphasized that the experience was not just a personal milestone, but a proud moment for the entire Copperas Cove community.

“The rest of the Copperas Cove people, not just – it wasn't just about me, it was about everybody, so I felt honored to be able to do that,” he said. “Stay involved in the community, no matter what your political views are, whether it's going to church or being involved in other activities.”

The pastor's appearance came on the same day state lawmakers designated May 28 as "Coryell County Day" at the Capitol — a tribute Endter said made the occasion even more memorable.

“I've been involved in church one way or the other for the last 50 years,” he said. “Before I was delivering it, I was nervous. When the lieutenant governor introduced me, it just felt like God was there saying, ‘OK, you can do this.’”

State Rep. Shelby Slawson of District 59 also recognized the significance of the day, stating,

“One of the best parts of being in Austin for the legislative session is welcoming constituents from back home to their state Capitol. I was honored to recognize Coryell County, which is a vibrant part of Central Texas and consists of the heart of our active and retired military community in House District 59, for their day at the State Capitol.”

The 89th Texas Legislative Session officially ended more than a week ago.

