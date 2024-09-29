District Standings for Central Texas high school football

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Believe it or not, we have finished five weeks of high school football.

In that time, we have seen some incredible highlights, wins, and more. But the season really begins now as some Central Texas teams have started district play. Let's take a look at some standings in the area.

The Temple Wildcats have been on a roll. 1-0 in district play and they beat Shoemaker to top the list. Harker Heights and Copperas Cove are right them as they both won their first district games. Midway fell short in their district opener against Harker Heights, but new head coach Joe Gillespie has gotten good wins with the Panthers.

Bryan has yet to play their first game. They will go against Copperas Cove to open district play this Friday.

Four teams won their first district game, but Cedar park takes the top spot after beating Chaparral 44-12. With Chaparral and Lake Belton losing, they currently are 2-2 but still have plenty of football left to make it up.

Consol stands alone currently. 5-0 for the season and 3-0 in district play. They have been playing lights out football.

College Station has only lost one game in the regular season and that was against Consol.

Be sure to watch Red Zone, Fridays at 10:10 p.m. to watch the highlights for these teams and to get updates throughout the season.

Follow Shahji on social media!