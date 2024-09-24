District 56 candidates Pat Curry & Erin Shank on lowering property taxes, school choice

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — With election season approaching, 25 News spoke to both District 56 candidates to get the information that Central Texans want to know about.

The District 56 seat is open following Doc Anderson vacating the position after 20 years, and Republican candidate Pat Curry has been busy.

"When you win the primary, constituents call with issues and through connections I have — I get them dealt with," Curry said.

Candidate Erin Shank is on the democrat ticket for the race.

"I’m at the final stretch — there are only 42 days before election, and I couldn’t be more excited about serving the citizens of McLennan County," Shank said.

Both candidates spoke to 25 News about lowering property taxes.

"Just lower them — the state is successful and filter that money back into the system," Curry said.

"We can lower taxes by expanding medicaid, and Gov. Abbott says we don’t want those — hospitals are begging for it," Shank said.

Both the candidates differ on school choice.

"I’m for school choice when it comes to the vocational standpoint — high school students should be able to get training at MCC or Baylor and use resources we have and let school choice pay for it," Curry said.

"If you want to send billions to private schools, vote for my opponent," Shank said.

They both agree on one thing — the importance of getting out to vote.

"Getting people out to vote is crucial," Curry said.

"Everyone get out there and vote," Shank said.

Election Day is November 5.