Demonstrators gather at busy Waco intersection to protest on International Women's Day

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Our neighbors gathered at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drive to protest in pink on International Women’s Day.



The Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas (TDWCT) say the Women's Day protest was against many policies including women's reproductive rights, proposed cuts to Medicare and Medicaid and Project 25.

Organizers say this was one of the largest demonstrations they’ve held in recent times with around 150 people.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There was a sea of pink on the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drive Saturday afternoon.

"We need to make our voices heard," one protester said.

Protesters were holding signs with sayings like "angry women change the world" and "serve the country, not your interests."

One of our neighbors Erin Baker Shank helped organize the demonstration. She tells 25 News it was inspiring to see the turnout.

"Oh, it touches my heart, because that means they love America like I do," she said. "They want to come out here and fight for our democracy the way the constitution said."

She helped organize the event—with one topic, very close to her heart.

"I'm standing out here primarily because I have a disabled child, Rachel, who's here in the car with me," she said. "Elon Musk and Donald Trump wanted to cut Medicaid. She is disabled. She's epileptic. Her medication costs $20 thousand a month, and without it, she dies."

Like Erin, other protesters Terry and her friend Leslie say it was very important for them to show up.

"We think people need to come out and talk about what's bothering them, the fact that women are basically ignored and rights have been taken away," Terry said.

"We are going backward, not forward, with this administration and the Republican party," Leslie said.

Protesters tell anyone who wants to make their voice heard—be sure to contact your congressmen and vote in mid-term elections next year.

