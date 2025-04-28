Waco's multiple listing system merges with North Texas, expanding options for homebuyers in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Local realtors say a recent merger between the Waco Association of Realtors' multiple listing system and a North Texas listing system could benefit homebuyers in the area.

The Waco Association of Realtors has merged its Multiple Listing System (MLS) with the North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (NTREIS), significantly expanding the reach for both buyers and sellers in the region.

"That's probably one of the first things I log into every single morning (MLS) because that shows me, it gives me the hot sheet of what's hitting the market," said Gomez.

Cameron Gomez, a realtor with Agents of Texas, describes these listing systems as essential to the real estate profession.

"We can't do our job as realtors without it," said Gomez.

The merger connects Waco's real estate market with a much larger network spanning hundreds of miles across Texas.

"The North Texas MLS covers hundreds of miles' worth of Texas real estate and so anywhere from like just south of the Oklahoma border and what before was a little bit of Waco but mostly like down to Hillsboro, so all of that area and then out east and west as far as like Amarillo and Siegelville Marshall and stuff like that," said Gomez.

This expansion changes how homes are bought and sold in the Waco area, offering more options to potential buyers.

"It impacts buyers for sure because now we, as the agents as their representative, are gonna be able to market more properties out there. So if they're wanting to work with me, but you know maybe they want to go find a house now in Hillsboro or Fort Worth, Crowley or something like that, we now have access to it where before when we didn't," said Gomez.

Cory Duncan with Haus Realty points out that the merger increases both inventory options and exposure to a wider network of real estate professionals.

"Now we've got multiple associations, multiple cities, multiple counties, multiple areas, and their agents also being able to see our listings and vice versa," said Duncan.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!