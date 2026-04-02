WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Bears get a big return to the roster as Dawson Pendergrass is back on the field.

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Dawson Pendergrass leads Baylor football's running back room

Pendergrass sustained a foot injury prior to last year and had season-ending surgery. Now he's back and the offense gets a much-needed boost after the departure of Bryson Washington.

"Great to have Dawson back, you know, just being a veteran in the room, his leadership, his commitment. He just shows the young guys how to do things — how to go about their business, how to be pros off the field. So it's great to have him," Baylor running backs coach Khenon Hall said.

"Well, at first I thought it was probably going to be around a two to three week injury, but you know, going to the doctors, got some bad news and I know life's football's full of random events and setbacks, you know, it's just a temporary setback....adversity can be temporary, but we can still control how we handle it," Pendergrass said.

The Bears relied on freshman backs to carry the load. With Bryson now at Auburn, those running backs will be needed again.

"I feel like we're all better. I feel like the team's better. Everything we have right now we're building, I think we're gonna be right," running back Caden Knighten said.

Knighten enters his sophomore year with the Bears. He played in 10 games last season and totaled 469 yards and a touchdown.

"I think all three of those guys are every-down backs. I think they can really get the job done. I think they are guys that are potential three starters for our offense and we're gonna ride their backs through the finish line here," Hall said.

Spring practices continue for the Bears as they get ready for Week one on September 5.

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