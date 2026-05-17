FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — In a historic moments, the Dallas Renegades faced the Orlando Storm in their final home game of the season.

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UFL honors Fort Hood service members in their Hats off to Heroes game

What made this game noteworthy is it taking place at Fort Hood for the first time ever in their Hats off to Heroes Initiative.

A full fan fest atmosphere as current and former service members tell me how much it means to the community.

"It's showing the community that we can host big events and that we're capable of throwing big things like this for the Fort Hood community, the local Killeen, Temple, Belton community," Sergeant First Class Roberto Carrasco said.

"I think it's something that the soldiers and troops are looking forward to. We're just so thankful that you guys thought about us to come here and put on a show for us so we're excited just to be here," retired Army Shawn Farrow said.

To find out more, I spoke with UFL Senior Vice President for football operations, David Dykeman, on the process behind making this game happen.

"We looked and said, all right, we could do something simple or we could do something special — and Fort Hood, you know, became that opportunity," he said.

The UFL also wanted to take this day and game to honor not just the military, but also their families.

"That's truly amazing because some of the family members service members, us as spouses, we watch just as much football as the husbands," Dolletta Farrow, wife of Shawn Farrow said.

"One thing that people don't know about military families is that the family members themselves do serve. When we are away, when we're overseas, when we're doing long training exercises and stuff like that, that absence in the home is felt by the entire family, very courteous, very respectful for them to say something like that," Sergeant First Class Carrasco said.

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