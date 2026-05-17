Baylor defeats Wisconsin 5-2 to advance to Region Final

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears head to the Region Final for the 13th time in program history.

Baylor put on a show to start off with a 9-0 run rule win over Wagner. Sadie Ross pitched a no-hitter as the Bears would advance.

No, no, not done yet!@Ross2Sadie spins the fourth postseason no-hitter in program history, and we are on to game 5 at 5 pm!!#SicEm🐻🥎 | @bswhealth pic.twitter.com/how5Mbg3wc — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) May 16, 2026

A rematch would occur between the Bears and Wisconsin. The result would be different as Baylor would take the game 5-2.

Baylor is back in the Region finals — awaiting them is No.1 Texas.

Bears vs Longhorns is set for Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

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