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Baylor defeats Wisconsin 5-2 to advance to Region Final

Baylor softball
Baylor Athletics
Baylor softball
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AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears head to the Region Final for the 13th time in program history.

Baylor put on a show to start off with a 9-0 run rule win over Wagner. Sadie Ross pitched a no-hitter as the Bears would advance.

A rematch would occur between the Bears and Wisconsin. The result would be different as Baylor would take the game 5-2.

Baylor is back in the Region finals — awaiting them is No.1 Texas.

Bears vs Longhorns is set for Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

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