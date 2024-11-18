Dave Aranda's return for 2025 shows how much Baylor has bought in

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "From top to bottom inside out and all around. It's a completely different team," Dave Aranda said.

The 2024 Baylor Bears are bowl eligible. That isn't the only strike they are bowling, with Baylor Athletics announcing Dave Aranda will continue as its head coach for the 2025 season.

"I feel like they've had my back the whole way and I think particularly probably no more particular year than this year," Aranda said. " Whether it's our ability to get into the portal, the way that we have and our ability to be real competitive in recruiting."

"This is a special job because you're way supported in that area and there's great leadership and I'm blessed," Aranda said.

The Bears punched their ticket to a bowl game after a tough 49-35 victory against West Virginia. Adding a bowl game to the schedule shows how much the season has turned around.

"The easiest thing to do is to quit, just to walk away from it. To having not done that..now have success and have the tables turned or you have turned, you have flipped the tables. I think that's pretty cool," Aranda said.

The tables have been more than flipped. This team was 2-4 just a month ago and now they are playing their best football.

Winning these close games is a far cry from the Bears team of last season.

"I think everyone knew we were a good team and everyone knew we were way better than this," Aranda said. "And it's like, when are we gonna stop finding ways to lose? I know what's hard is when you want to compare. So you want to compare it to last year. This year's team never ever blinked and so you could feel that more than anything."

The Bear will look to keep riding their momentum on the road against Houston on November 23.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

