Dave Aranda to return as Baylor head coach for 2025 season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Dave Aranda will return as the head coach of the Baylor Bears for the 2025 season, as confirmed by Baylor Athletics to 25 News.

The Baylor Bears defeated West Virginia 49-35 on Saturday to win their sixth game of the season and earn bowl eligibility. That seemed to seal the deal on Aranda's return to the program.

Aranda's future with the program came into question at the end of last season when the Bears finished 3-9.

Oddly enough it was last year's season finale loss to the Mountaineers where he talked about the future of the program and how talented the upcoming class will be.

The Bears are currently 6-4 and have won four games straight.

Baylor gets ready for another road matchup against Houston on Nov. 23.

