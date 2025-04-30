WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With the selection of nine players over seven rounds — The Dallas Cowboys walk away from the 2025 NFL Draft with some new talent in the building.

Dallas Cowboys TV Host Kyle Youmans weighs in on draft picks

As part of a deeper dive into their picks, I talked with Dallas Cowboys TV Host and Producer Kyle Youmans — to get his perspective on whether the 'Boys filled their team needs.

"They left holes in certain spots. I think wide receiver being the most glaring need, and then they waited until day three to really address defensive tackle and running back. But what they did and what they made a point to do was draft good football players," Youmans said.

The biggest talking point was the Cowboys first overall pick — guard Tyler Booker from Alabama.

"He is the perfect fit to be your Zack Martin replacement. The big thing about Tyler Booker is that he has all the pieces and all the talent and all the skill set to be successful in the NFL day one. Four of your five starting offensive linemen are under the age of 24. So, you have the future of your offensive line," Youmans said.

The Cowboys' front office receives their fair share of criticism during the season, but during the draft is where they have shown consistency.

"Success rate is categorized as players, the number of draft picks that are starters for at least three seasons with their respective franchise. Dallas ranks third in the NFL and that's across all seven rounds," Youmans said.

"35 percent of their draft picks across all seven rounds of the NFL draft from pick 1 to pick 257, end up being at least three-year starters—Dallas has traditionally been a very good drafting team, and the numbers even show as such," he said.

Here are the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 draft picks:

Round 1 (Pick 12) - Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Round 2 (Pick 44) Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Round 3 (Pick 76) Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Round 5 (Pick 149) Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Round 5 (Pick 152) Shemar James, LB, Florida

Round 6 (Pick 204) Ajani Cornelius, OL, Oregon

Round 7 (Pick 217) Jay Toia, DT, UCLA

Round 7 (Pick 239) Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

Round 7 (Pick 247) Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland

The Cowboys' schedule for the upcoming season will be released on May 14.

