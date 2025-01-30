Dallas Cowboys TV Host details the new coaching staff

WACO, Texas — "There's no shortage of pressure when you play with a star on the side of your helmet. The Dallas Cowboys are going to put you in a pressure-filled environment," Dallas Cowboys TV host and producer Kyle Youmans said.

It's a new era for the Dallas Cowboys as Brian Schottenheimer takes over as head coach for America's team. To get a closer look, I interviewed Kyle about the hiring.

"It was an interesting hire, no doubt because at least in the early parts of the hiring cycle, Brian Schottenheimer was not necessarily a forefront name. There's a lot of respect for Brian within the building and what he's done throughout his 25-plus years in the NFL and as a coach, both at the collegiate level and at the NFL level," Youmans said.

This is coming off Dallas' disappointing 2024 season. It's been nearly 30 years since the Cowboys lifted the Lombardi trophy, but according to Kyle, seeing results from this new staff will be a process.

"Cowboys fans are not very patient in general. They want this, this streak. They want this drought to come to a close. This is a new head coach a new system and a new environment with an almost entirely new staff that is yet to be put together and solidified to this point. So there's a lot left to fall into place before we can set the expectations accurately," he said.

A lot of expectations come with the star, and for this Cowboys squad, the expectations are rising.

"The pressure is on. It's pressure for Schottenheimer, it's pressure for Dak, it's pressure for the entire organization — as it was going into this last year and it did not work out. Those four years are almost like a presidential campaign. There's four years to figure this thing out, but there's still a lot to be decided actually to set those expectations," Youmans said.

It's still too early to see how Brian Schottenheimer will do as the new head coach, but for the sake of the Lone Star State — hopefully, we will see results sooner rather than later.

Follow Shahji on social media!