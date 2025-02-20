Watch Now
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin plans to retire

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — Zack Martin has informed the Dallas Cowboys that he plans to retire.

Martin was the 16 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and remained with the Dallas Cowboys his whole career.

During his time, he was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All Pro, which tied with Hall of Famers Randall McDaniel and John Hannah for the most by any guard in NFL history.

The Cowboys finished 7-9 this past season and hired a new head coach. They will now go into this new era without Zack Martin.

