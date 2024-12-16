Culinary program cooking up opportunities for inmates at local prison

MARLIN, Texas — The program at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin gives inmates the opportunity to earn hours and certifications through the Texas Workforce Commission. 25 News spoke to women who are grateful for the opportunity.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At first glance it may look and sound like your typical culinary class, but this one is inside the walls of the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin.

“It's going to help me with my career when I get to the world. I want to cook when I get to the world,” said Hobby inmate Cynthia Brown.

The culinary program gives inmates the opportunity to earn hours and certifications through the Texas Workforce Commission.

The two day a week course is taught by Major of Food Services Charlyie Washington - someone who has had a passion for cooking for as long as she can remember.

“ It's been awesome to see the positive change and see the rehabilitation of our residents here, it’s been fun,” said Major of Food Services Charlyie Washington.

25 News got the chance to get a first hand look at this week’s culinary class.

25 News spoke to Kristi Koslow - who’s been in the Hobby Unit since she was sixteen years old - she tells 25 News she’s never had a job, so this program is something that is opening up new opportunities.

“ I have the opportunity to get out of here and go get a job and be a productive member of society and not fall into anything that could harm anybody else or myself. I can provide for my family,” said Hobby inmate Kristi Koslow.

And it’s what the Texas Department of Criminal Justicetells 25 News is the purpose of rehabilitation.

“If we can help them make sure they have a job when they go home they are less likely to go home and do things that will have them back at TDCJ, so this is really part of rehabilitating them,” said Director of Communications at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Amanada Hernandez.

But it’s not just the inmates who are being fulfilled.

“It makes me feel good, it makes me feel like I have a purpose,” said Washington.

There are currently 14 students part of the program.

